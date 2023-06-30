Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the impacts of climate change may make us less likely to reduce emissions

By Joel Millward-Hopkins, Postdoctoral Researcher in Sustainability, University of Leeds
The wildfires raging across Canada’s south-eastern province of Quebec are unprecedented. A warm, dry spring allowed the tinder to accumulate and lightning storms in early June lit the match, dramatically escalating 2023’s fire season.

As the smoke spread south it spawned apocalyptic skies over the north-eastern US and placed over 100 million people under air…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Extreme Heat Signals Need for Inclusive Climate Action
~ Ending Japan’s ‘Hostage Justice’ System
~ Kenya’s decision to remove visa restrictions sparks discussions about a borderless Africa
~ GP crisis: how did things go so wrong, and what needs to change?
~ Did our mammal ancestors live alongside dinosaurs? New research hopes to end long-running debate
~ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: a thrilling farewell to Harrison Ford's greatest character
~ Why UK court ruled Rwanda isn't a safe place to send refugees – and what this means for the government's immigration plans
~ Cricket inequalities in England and Wales are untenable – our report shows how to rejuvenate the game
~ Visual misinformation is widespread on Facebook – and often undercounted by researchers
~ Is it legal to sell human remains?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter