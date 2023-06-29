Debunking migration myths: the real reasons people move, and why most migration happens in the global south – podcast
By Avery Anapol, Commissioning Editor, Politics + Society, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Mend Mariwany, Producer, The Conversation Weekly, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Around the world, borders between countries are getting tougher. Governments are making it more difficult to move, especially for certain groups of vulnerable people. This comes with a message, subtle or not: that people are moving to higher-income countries to take advantage of the welfare system, or the jobs of people already living there.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 29, 2023