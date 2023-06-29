Using a detector the size of a galaxy, astronomers find strongest evidence yet for gravitational waves from supermassive black hole pairs
By Daniel Reardon, Postdoctoral researcher in pulsar timing and gravitational waves, Swinburne University of Technology
Andrew Zic, Research scientist, CSIRO
By timing radio pulses from an array of galactic pulsars, scientists see hints of gravitational waves from supermassive black hole pairs in a breakthrough that may reveal hidden details of galaxy evolution.
- Wednesday, June 28, 2023