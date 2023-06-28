Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Californians Once Facing Life without Parole Give Back

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ruben R. was sentenced to life without parole for a crime he committed when he was 17 years old. Changes in law gave him the chance to go before the parole board, and he was found eligible for release. After coming home, Ruben taught himself carpentry skills, became a property manager, and worked part-time for a non-profit organization. In his spare time, he has gone back into prisons as a volunteer speaker, encouraging people to choose a path of self-improvement. Los Angeles, California.  © 2021 Chip Warren for Human Rights Watch People formerly sentenced to life without…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
