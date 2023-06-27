Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syrians in Passport Limbo During Assad’s Victory Lap

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrians line up to apply for passports inside of the Embassy of Syria in Amman, Jordan, September 15, 2015. © 2015 Raad Adayleh/AP Photo Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has welcomed more foreign travel recently as Arab capitals normalize relations with the Syrian government. But Syrian civilians looking to go abroad are not so lucky. Since 2011, the process of renewing Syrians’ passports has not been straightforward, incurring countless interruptions and skyrocketing costs. In late 2022, authorities cited multiple reasons for processing delays including the exhaustion…


© Human Rights Watch -
