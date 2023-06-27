Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chatbots can be used to create manipulative content — understanding how this works can help address it

By Robert W. Gehl, Ontario Research Chair of Digital Governance for Social Justice, York University, Canada
Sean Lawson, Professor, Communication, University of Utah
Artificial intelligence could be used to generate content intended to manipulate people. Addressing this problem means understanding how communication works to influence people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ On the 10th anniversary of the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster, what's changed?
~ Hipkins meets Xi Jinping: behind the handshakes, NZ walks an increasingly fine line with China
~ Nuclear fusion breakthrough: Decades of research are still needed before fusion can be used as clean energy
~ Legal protection essential for people displaced by climate change: UN expert
~ In a first for Jamaica, Kwame McPherson is selected overall winner of the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize
~ African women lawyers: numbers are up but report sheds light on obstacles to leadership in the profession
~ Nigeria's mobile money system has a dark side even though it's convenient - new study explores the risks
~ Illegal organ trade is more sophisticated than one might think - who's behind it and how it could be controlled
~ We have forgotten what a 'natural' river even looks like
~ Would better buildings help fix the NHS? The story of Britain's hospitals, from grand designs to counting the costs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter