Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Human Rights Council should address rapidly growing rights crisis

By Amnesty International
The Human Rights Council should urgently address the deterioration of the human rights situation in Tunisia, four human rights organizations said today as the 53rd Council’s session is underway. In a letter sent to UN Member States’ Representatives on 5 June 2023, the undersigned organizations warned against the rapidly worsening situation in Tunisia, and urged […] The post Tunisia: Human Rights Council should address rapidly growing rights crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In a first for Jamaica, Kwame McPherson is selected overall winner of the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize
~ African women lawyers: numbers are up but report sheds light on obstacles to leadership in the profession
~ Nigeria's mobile money system has a dark side even though it's convenient - new study explores the risks
~ Illegal organ trade is more sophisticated than one might think - who's behind it and how it could be controlled
~ We have forgotten what a 'natural' river even looks like
~ Would better buildings help fix the NHS? The story of Britain's hospitals, from grand designs to counting the costs
~ Euclid space mission is set for launch – here's how it will test alternative theories of gravity
~ We found coronaviruses in UK bats -- so far the danger’s minimal but we need to know more about viruses that can spread to humans
~ Many people think it's impossible to be LGBTQ+ and religious – this 'homosecularism' is dangerous for asylum seekers
~ Welsh mining towns had alternative currencies 200 years ago – here's what the crypto world could learn from them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter