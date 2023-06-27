Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Chief’s ‘List of Shame’ Adds Russia, Omits Israel

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A three-story house that reportedly had 30 members of one Palestinian family destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza, May 13, 2023.  © 2023 Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via AP Photo United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Russia’s military forces to his annual "list of shame" of parties to armed conflict who commit grave violations against children. Unfortunately, he again omitted Israel, which belongs on the list. This sends a mixed message about the UN’s willingness to hold powerful governments accountable. Since Russia’s…


© Human Rights Watch -
