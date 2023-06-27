Tolerance.ca
Public debt, tax reform and the right to health in Burundi

By Amnesty International
Burundi has, over the years, been beset with civil wars, ethnic violence, poverty, and economic instability. In 2008, Burundi became so indebted that it was included on the World Bank’s list of Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC). Its inclusion on the HIPC list qualified it to be admitted to multilateral debt relief initiatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF-led debt cancellation and restructuring programmes have however failed to comprehensively address Burundi’s debt problem. The post Public debt, tax reform and the right to health in Burundi appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
