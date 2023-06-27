Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Failed Wagner Group coup leaves Putin humiliated and Belarus dictator Lukashenko more secure – for now

By Natalya Chernyshova, Lecturer in Modern European History, Queen Mary University of London
For the past few years Alexander Lukashenko has had to depend on Moscow’s help to keep him in power. Now he appears to have returned the favour.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
