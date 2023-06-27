Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: Older People Lack Basic Care, Support

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nozala Ndoyana, 84, in front of her home in Gwaba village, Eastern Cape, where she spends more than 12 hours a day alone when her daughter goes to work. © 2023 Taurai Maduna/Human Rights Watch South Africa is failing to provide hundreds of thousands of older people access to basic care and support services. The cumulative impact of racial discrimination under apartheid still affects older people today, and government policies are compounding this legacy. The government should carry out the Older Persons Act, which guarantees the rights of older people and provides for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
