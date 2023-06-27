Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Mass Detentions at Pride Marches

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In defiance of a ban on all Pride events in Istanbul and full police lockdown, demonstrators assembled in the backstreets of Nişantaşı neighborhood near Taksim, Istanbul, Turkey, June 25, 2023. © 2023 Deniz Bayram/Human Rights Watch (Istanbul, June 27, 2023) – Istanbul police violently intervened and detained 113 people on June 25, 2023, as demonstrators made determined and creative efforts to hold the Istanbul Pride March, Human Rights Watch said today. The march was banned for the ninth consecutive year  as were all other pride events in the city, with the Istanbul…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
