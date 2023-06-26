Canada's misguided changes to drug regulation could fast-track unproven medications and divert funds from other health needs
By Steven G. Morgan, Professor, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Aidan Hollis, Professor of Economics, University of Calgary
Christopher McCabe, Professor of Health Economics, Queen's University Belfast
Matthew Herder, Director of the Health Law Institute at the Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University
Mike Paulden, Associate professor, School of Public Health, University of Alberta
The federal government’s proposed Agile Licensing drug approval regulations mean Canada will have less information about the risks of new medicines, and higher costs.
- Monday, June 26, 2023