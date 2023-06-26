Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need to decarbonise our electricity supply, and quickly – Alan Finkel shows how green energy can be a reality, and bring economic benefits

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
We use energy in everything we do, but few of us understand it properly. Much of the time this doesn’t matter. We can flick a light switch or turn the ignition key in a car, knowing the technology will work whether we understand it or not. Even something as simple as the distinction between alternating current and direct current is a mystery to most people without a scientific education.

But thanks to climate change, we can no longer be comfortably ignorant. A better understanding of energy systems is urgently needed if we are to transform those systems successfully.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia's hidden housing crisis: survivors of modern slavery have few safe places to turn
~ Decolonising the news: 4 fundamental questions media can ask themselves when covering stories about Māori
~ Canada's misguided changes to drug regulation could fast-track unproven medications and divert funds from other health needs
~ What is ‘heteroactivism’? How sports became a battleground for opposing LGBTIQ+ progress
~ Marshall Islands, a nation at the heart of global shipping, fights for climate justice
~ Paracetamol versus ibuprofen – which works best and when?
~ What do the different colours of mould mean in my house?
~ Time after time, tragedies like the Titan disaster occur because leaders ignore red flags
~ A new study of Warlpiri language shows how 'baby talk' helps little kids learn to speak
~ How Indigenous economic development corporations can support a just, low-carbon energy transition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter