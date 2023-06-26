Paracetamol versus ibuprofen – which works best and when?
By Tina Hinton, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, University of Sydney
Jessica Pace, Associate Lecturer, University of Sydney
Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Because it reduces inflammation, ibuprofen is better for osteo- and rheumatoid arthritis, period pain, some types of headache and after an operation. Paracetamol is better for pain with fever.
