Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paracetamol versus ibuprofen – which works best and when?

By Tina Hinton, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, University of Sydney
Jessica Pace, Associate Lecturer, University of Sydney
Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Because it reduces inflammation, ibuprofen is better for osteo- and rheumatoid arthritis, period pain, some types of headache and after an operation. Paracetamol is better for pain with fever.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
