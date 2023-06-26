Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's how much water it takes to make a serving of beef – and why where it comes from is so important

By Tim Hess, Professor of Water and Food Systems, Cranfield University
Adrian Williams, Visting Reseach Fellow in Environmental Systems, Cranfield University
Almost everything we eat has consumed water somewhere in the process of being made and processed. But beef is credited with one of the biggest water footprints.

Our calculations for British beef, as well as studies for other beef producing countries, have assessed this at more than 15,000 litresThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
