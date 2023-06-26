Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Military interventions have failed to end DRC's conflict – what's gone wrong

By Felix Mukwiza Ndahinda, Honorary Associate Professor, College of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Rwanda
For 30 years, the Democratic Republic of Congo has suffered from communal violence, armed conflict and insecurity. Diverse actors have tried to stop it but conflict has intensified, particularly in the eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri and Tanganyika. Regular armed forces and non-state armed groups have been involved in the violence.

In mid-April 2023, it was reported that there were 252 local and 14 foreign armed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Jamaica, citizens urge action, not more words, following a child’s murder
~ Supreme Court has not committed to a major innovation in transparency it started during the pandemic
~ Two in five children in care are placed outside their local authority – here’s why that's a problem
~ Climate conferences have a huge trust deficit: how to make COP28 deliver
~ Africa needs its own credit rating agency: here’s how it could work
~ Canada's Online News Act may let Meta and Google decide the winners and losers in the media industry
~ Failed Wagner Group coup leaves Putin humiliated and Belarus dictator Lukashenko more secure -- for now
~ Worried about AI? You might have AI-nxiety – here's how to cope
~ How uploading our minds to a computer might become possible
~ Dog detectives can sniff out protected great crested newts and reduce costly construction delays
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter