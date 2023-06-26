Tolerance.ca
States are weakening their child labor restrictions nearly 8 decades after the US government took kids out of the workforce

By John A. Fliter, Associate Professor of Political Science, Kansas State University
Betsy Wood, Assistant Professor of American History, Bard College
A movement to weaken American child labor protections at the state level began in 2022. By June 2023, Arkansas, Iowa, New Jersey and New Hampshire had enacted this kind of legislation, and lawmakers in at least another eight states had introduced similar measures.

The laws generally make it easier for kids from 14 to 17 years old to work longer and later – and in occupations that were previously off-limits for minors.

When Iowa Gov.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
