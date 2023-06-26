Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin seriously weakened by Wagner Group mutiny – but it was a missed opportunity for Ukraine too

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
The Russian president has been severely wounded by this open show of defiance. It remains to be seen whether Ukraine can take advantage of this weakness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rent freezes and rent caps will only worsen, not solve Australia's rental crisis
~ Australia announces $110 million in new military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine
~ Nothing is not nothing: how a scientist set out to sing the story of our origins
~ Soil erosion is filling vital inland river waterholes, putting the squeeze on fish, turtles and crayfish
~ Vale Simon Crean: a true believer in the Labor Party
~ Spain: Inadequate Response to Heatwaves
~ Support for the Voice to Parliament slumps in Newspoll, along with Albanese's ratings
~ Nothing is left to chance and every detail is carefully calculated: the hyperrealistic (and divisive) paintings of Michael Zavros
~ The rise of Yevgeny Prigozhin: how a one-time food caterer became Vladimir Putin's biggest threat
~ 'Madness stripped away the niceties': Tara Calaby imagines herself into a 19th-century asylum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter