Between nostalgia and amnesia: the legacy of Julia Gillard as PM, 10 years after her ousting
By Joshua Black, PhD Candidate, School of History, National Centre of Biography, Australian National University
On June 26 2013, as she fronted the press gallery in Canberra after her removal as leader of the Labor Party, Julia Gillard was determined not to cry. In her prime ministerial resignation speech, she asked not for pity, but rather for a meaningful national conversation about gender and politics, specifically the politics of her demise.
It doesn’t explain everything; it doesn’t explain nothing. It explains some things. And it is for the nation to think in a sophisticated way about those shades of grey.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 25, 2023