Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Between nostalgia and amnesia: the legacy of Julia Gillard as PM, 10 years after her ousting

By Joshua Black, PhD Candidate, School of History, National Centre of Biography, Australian National University
On June 26 2013, as she fronted the press gallery in Canberra after her removal as leader of the Labor Party, Julia Gillard was determined not to cry. In her prime ministerial resignation speech, she asked not for pity, but rather for a meaningful national conversation about gender and politics, specifically the politics of her demise.

It doesn’t explain everything; it doesn’t explain nothing. It explains some things. And it is for the nation to think in a sophisticated way about those shades of grey.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Putin seriously weakened by Wagner Group mutiny -- but it was a missed opportunity for Ukraine too
~ Atlas Shrugged: Ayn Rand's hero burns the world down when he doesn't get his way. Her fans run the world – should we worry?
~ The Black Summer bushfires put an enormous strain on families with young children. We can't make the same mistakes again
~ ‘Battered and broken. I must get out’: what staff told us about teaching and working in universities today
~ Yes, Australian businesses have become less dynamic. But there are bigger reasons for our sliding productivity growth
~ Heard of 'kindy flu'? There's no such thing. But kids are at risk this flu season for one simple reason
~ Ogiek case: protection of an indigenous community in Kenya
~ Case of an immigrant mistreated by the judicial and prison system in Tanzania
~ Advisory opinion of the Court requesting the abrogation of vagrancy laws
~ Case on death-row detainees challenging mandatory death penalty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter