Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria has rediscovered a dragon – how do we secure its future?

By Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Sarah Bekessy, Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning, Leader, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group (ICON Science), RMIT University
The successful quest to find a species last seen more than 50 years ago has added to the urgency of protecting the vanishing grassland habitat of a lizard that had been feared extinct.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine
~ Sudan: OHCHR calls for ‘urgent action’ to end militia attacks on people fleeing El Geneina
~ The Wagner Group mercenary revolt in Russia could give Putin an exit ramp from Ukraine
~ Wagner group mercenaries in Africa: why there hasn't been any effective opposition to drive them out
~ How the Wagner Group mercenary revolt in Russia could give Vladimir Putin an exit ramp from Ukraine
~ Amnesty International’s Secretary General to visit Taiwan
~ USA: One year on, overturning of Roe vs. Wade has fueled human rights crisis
~ Palestine: Justice remains elusive two years after the killing of Nizar Banat
~ Digital rights activist groups urge tech giants to defend against Hong Kong’s injunctions against protest anthem
~ Fractured foundations: how Antarctica's 'landfast' ice is dwindling and why that's bad news
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter