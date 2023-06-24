Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

USA: One year on, overturning of Roe vs. Wade has fueled human rights crisis

By Amnesty International
On the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade, Tarah Demant, National Director of Programs at Amnesty International USA, said: “One year after the Supreme Court shamefully stripped millions of their rights, women, girls, and people who can become pregnant in the United States are facing an unprecedented human rights crisis. “A […] The post USA: One year on, overturning of Roe vs. Wade has fueled human rights crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
