Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urgent reform needed to shield women and children from violence during custody battles

Family court systems worldwide are being impacted by “deeply embedded gender bias” which is leaving women and children vulnerable to violence and “immense suffering”, an independent UN human rights expert said on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fractured foundations: how Antarctica's 'landfast' ice is dwindling and why that's bad news
~ NY Governor Should Sign Tropical Deforestation Bill
~ A year after Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Black women still struggle for access to reproductive health care
~ How to silence an environmental protest Azerbaijan style
~ A Trinidad & Tobago bookstore carrying a LGBTQ+ themed children's book causes both outrage and inspiration online
~ #StandWithBach: Support for detained environment lawyer who is on hunger strike in Vietnam
~ In Turkey, a TV show ‘Metamorphosis’ pushes state propaganda
~ A leaked report exposes government's cover-up of repressions against Uyghurs in China
~ Are low-traffic neighbourhoods greenwashing? Here's what the evidence says
~ Why a Banksy exhibition in Glasgow makes perfect sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter