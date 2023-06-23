Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to silence an environmental protest Azerbaijan style

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Residents say the existing artificial lake, built in 2012, is used to dump toxic waste from the mine poisoning the drinking water with severe consequences on residents' health.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
