Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Pardoning of Nika Gvaramia is ‘a step in right direction’

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that Nika Gvaramia, the head of the Georgian pro-opposition TV channel Mtavari, has been released from detention after being pardoned by President Salome Zourabichvili, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia said: Nika Gvaramia’s release following President Zourabichvili’s pardon is a positive step for freedom of expression and media freedom […] The post Georgia: Pardoning of Nika Gvaramia is ‘a step in right direction’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


