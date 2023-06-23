Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Create Body on Missing Syrians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists and relatives of Syrians suspected of being detained or forcibly disappeared by the Syrian government pose with portraits of missing Syrians during a demonstration in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on May 7, 2022. © 2022 John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images (New York) – United Nations member countries should vote to establish a humanitarian body that will seek to provide Syrians with long-overdue answers about their long-missing loved ones, Human Rights Watch and over 100 other Syrian and international human rights organizations said today. The groups’ message…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
