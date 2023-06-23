Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Berlin blockade 75 years on: how Russian occupation tactics in Ukraine echo Soviet actions in East Germany

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
The Soviets controlled the media, set up camps for dissenters and installed politicians who would do their bidding in east Berlin and east Germany.The Conversation


