Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Replacing news editors with AI is a worry for misinformation, bias and accountability

By Uri Gal, Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Unlike a human editor, AI cannot explain their decisions or reasoning in a meaningful way. This can be a problem in a field where accountability and transparency are important.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Hong-Kong to Central Europe and back: Interview with Prague-based activist Loretta Lau
~ Cuba: Authorities must release prisoners of conscience wrongly convicted a year ago
~ UN Public Service Day Marked amid Uncertain Future
~ Lots of kids are 'late talkers'. Here's when to take action
~ We are closer than ever to being able to 3D print medicines. Here's why that's important
~ Before the Barunga Declaration, there was the Barunga Statement, and Hawke's promise of Treaty
~ Almost no one uses Bitcoin as currency, new data proves. It's actually more like gambling
~ 'A study buddy' that raises 'serious questions': how uni students approached AI in their first semester with ChatGPT
~ Buying bugs and beetles, or shopping for scorpions and snails? Australia's pet trade includes hundreds of spineless species
~ Sorry prime minister, Joe Biden was right – Xi Jinping really is a ‘dictator’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter