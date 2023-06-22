Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lionel Messi: move to the US is a creative deal which follows in the bootsteps of David Beckham

By Matthew Hutchinson, Lecturer in Sport Business Management, Keele University
Few would doubt Lionel Messi’s impact on European football. The scorer of 474 goals during his long career at Barcelona, he has been named the best footballer in the world a record seven times.

Now we are about to see what impact Messi will have on football in America. For the Argentinian, who has spent the last two seasons playing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A brief history of colorful presidential relatives, from Alice Roosevelt to Hunter Biden
~ Sierra Leone has been at peace for 20 years after a brutal civil war - what went right
~ Human organs for transplant: 5 steps Africa must take to improve the supply chain
~ Antidepressants can cause withdrawal symptoms – here’s what you need to know
~ How protest movements use feminine images and social media to fight sexist ideologies of authoritarian regimes – podcast
~ Ukraine war: Kremlin attempt to control private militaries like Wagner Group fails to address rivalry between factions
~ Autism: later-life diagnosis doesn't mean lower quality of life – new research
~ What cricket can teach us about the mind's experience of time – and how to deal with anxiety
~ Four ways criminals could use AI to target more victims
~ Why the Bank of England's interest rate hikes aren't slowing inflation enough and what that means for mortgages
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter