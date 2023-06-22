Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ashes on their foreheads: Forest fires in Kazakhstan expose pervasive corruption and government’s fake promises

By Vlast.kz
Over the past three years alone, four large forest fires have occurred in the north and east of Kazakhstan, causing the destruction of more than 100,000 hectares of forests.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Disaster, opulence, and the merciless ocean: why the Titanic disaster continues to enthral
~ Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
~ Sierra Leone elections: survey reveals what voters care about most
~ Why shouldn't I pour oil or paint down the sink? And what should I do instead?
~ Spain/Morocco: No Justice for Deaths at Melilla Border
~ Rising has yet to establish its voice – but this year's festival gave us significant and thrilling work by First Nations artists
~ Do I need a booster vaccine if I recently had COVID? What if I'm not sure what I had?
~ As the clock ticks on the Titan sub, an expert explains what safety features a submersible should have
~ Huge Cadia gold mine ordered to reduce polluting dust. Is it safe to live near a mine like this?
~ Titanic submersible: The Titan search-and-rescue effort shows that risky undertakings need to consider any potential rescue needs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter