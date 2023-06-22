Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
By Anne Hardy, Associate Professor, Tourism and Society, University of Tasmania
Can Seng Ooi, Professor, University of Tasmania
Hanne E.F. Nielsen, Senior lecturer, University of Tasmania
Joseph M. Cheer, Professor of Sustainable Tourism and Heritage | Co Chair - World Economic Forum Global Future Council on the Future of Sustainable Tourism, Western Sydney University
Not only do risky activities make people feel euphoric, they also convey status. But should there be limits on what tourists can do?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 22, 2023