Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With campus numbers plummeting due to online learning, do we need two categories of university degree?

By Ananish Chaudhuri, Professor of Behavioural and Experimental Economics, University of Auckland
With the pandemic-fuelled shift to online learning, many tertiary students now miss out on the social skills critical to real-world success. That could have implications for their degrees.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why shouldn't I pour oil or paint down the sink? And what should I do instead?
~ Spain/Morocco: No Justice for Deaths at Melilla Border
~ Rising has yet to establish its voice – but this year's festival gave us significant and thrilling work by First Nations artists
~ Do I need a booster vaccine if I recently had COVID? What if I'm not sure what I had?
~ As the clock ticks on the Titan sub, an expert explains what safety features a submersible should have
~ Huge Cadia gold mine ordered to reduce polluting dust. Is it safe to live near a mine like this?
~ Titanic submersible: The Titan search-and-rescue effort shows that risky undertakings need to consider any potential rescue needs
~ Global: Human rights should be essential to FIFA’s choice of World Cup 2030 host, poll shows
~ Justin Trudeau is leaving his stamp on the Supreme Court of Canada
~ Chances are your child's school uses commercial programs to support teaching: what parents should know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter