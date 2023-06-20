Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Milisuthando: a powerful documentary that will get South Africans talking about identity

By Julia Cain, Lecturer in Screen Production and Film Theory & Practice, University of Cape Town
Milisuthando is a debut feature length documentary film by Milisuthando Bongela. Taking the form of a personal essay, it’s an intimate story about family and ancestors, about “inside apartheid’s experiment” and negotiating the complex world of post-apartheid South Africa.

Bongela, born in 1985, offers a version of her life story in five parts organised poetically and thematically. The film is built on her experience of being born in the former Transkei “homeland”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Textile queen Maman Creppy has died: the last of West Africa's legendary wax cloth traders has left her mark
~ On International Yoga Day, lessons from the first American yogi – Henry David Thoreau
~ The tree of life has been a powerful image in Jewish tradition for thousands of years – signifying much more than immortality
~ As Ukraine takes the fight to Russians, signs of unease in Moscow over war's progress
~ AI could shore up democracy – here's one way
~ Graffiti has undergone a massive shift in a few quick decades as street art gains social acceptance
~ Saving lives from extreme heat: Lessons from the deadly 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave
~ Passengers whose flights are canceled or delayed may soon get better treatment in the US -- where airlines have long set their own rules
~ US national parks are crowded – and so are many national forests, wildlife refuges, battlefields and seashores
~ US charitable donations fell to $499 billion in 2022 as stocks slumped and inflation surged
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS