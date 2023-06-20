Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is already being used in healthcare. But not all of it is 'medical grade'

By Karin Verspoor, Dean, School of Computing Technologies, RMIT University, RMIT University
David Hansen, CEO, Australian e-Health Research Centre, CSIRO
Enrico Coiera, Professor of Medical Informatics, Macquarie University
Artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be everywhere these days, and healthcare is no exception.

There are computer vision tools that can detect suspicious skin lesions as well as a specialist dermatologist can. Other tools can predict coronary artery disease from scans. There are also data-driven robots that guide minimally-invasive surgery.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
