Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is climate change outpacing our ability to predict extreme heatwaves?

By Damien Irving, Climate Data Scientist, CSIRO
James Risbey, Researcher, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
The 2021 Pacific Northwest heatwave outstripped even the most severe climate prections. A new study simulated 45,000 years of weather at Seattle Tacoma airport to try and figure out why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are we paying so much for alcohol-free drinks that aren't taxed?
~ Cash could be almost gone in Australia in a decade – but like cheques, who'll miss it?
~ Americas: States must end racist treatment of Haitian asylum seekers
~ USA: Biden and Modi must address grave human rights concerns during summit
~ Pakistan: Government must stop harassing and arbitrarily arresting Afghans seeking refuge
~ Myanmar: Junta Blocks Lifesaving Cyclone Aid
~ AI is already being used in healthcare. But not all of it is 'medical grade'
~ Is leaving dog poo in the street really so bad? The science says it’s even worse than you think
~ What’s a fair price to pay for music? In Australia, musicians aren’t getting paid as much as overseas artists for songs played on the radio
~ Can I put cortisone on my face? The right advice on creams to fix irritated skin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter