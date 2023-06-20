Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s a fair price to pay for music? In Australia, musicians aren’t getting paid as much as overseas artists for songs played on the radio

By Rod Davies, Lecturer in popular music and songwriting, Monash University
Australian radio pays between just 10 and 27% of the commercial rates paid elsewhere in the world – artists here are being considerably underpaid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
