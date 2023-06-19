Tolerance.ca
Supermarket shelves were empty for months after the Lismore floods. Here's how to make supply chains more resilient

By Fiona Berry, Research Principal, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Jean S. Renouf, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Southern Cross University
Sheriden Keegan, PhD Scholar, Griffith University
Somayeh Sadegh Koohestani, PhD student, University of Technology Sydney
When the roads flooded around Lismore, it left supermarket shelves empty for months. Keeping everyone fed took a huge community effort. Now we need to make food supply secure.The Conversation


