Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Vital’ human rights cooperation must be above fray of politics: Türk

A lack of strong cooperation with the international human rights system leaves States “adrift”, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said on Monday, as he addressed rights emergencies in dozens of countries including Iran, Mali and Russia.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The shift from grammar schools to comprehensives had little effect on social mobility in England
~ Why children in the UK should still be offered the COVID vaccine
~ Backpack-wearing chickens are helping change the way we study animal welfare
~ How inequality shapes your experience of a heatwave
~ Conspiracy theories aren't on the rise – we need to stop panicking
~ Famine: the award-winning documentary banned by Russia for its reminder of a cruel past
~ COVID's ongoing toll on university students’ mental health – new findings
~ Social media still a closet for too many LGBTQIA+ employees
~ Afghanistan: Taliban ‘may be responsible for gender apartheid’ says rights expert
~ Eswatini: Authorities must stop using the courts to intimidate and harass union leaders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter