Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Authorities must stop using the courts to intimidate and harass union leaders

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the court appearance of Sticks Nkambule, Secretary General of Swaziland Transport Communication and Allied Workers Union, on trumped-up charges of contempt of court stemming from his involvement in organizing a stay away action in December 2022, Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International’s Interim Deputy Director for Southern Africa, said: “The harassment and intimidation of Sticks […] The post Eswatini: Authorities must stop using the courts to intimidate and harass union leaders appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The shift from grammar schools to comprehensives had little effect on social mobility in England
~ Why children in the UK should still be offered the COVID vaccine
~ Backpack-wearing chickens are helping change the way we study animal welfare
~ How inequality shapes your experience of a heatwave
~ Conspiracy theories aren't on the rise – we need to stop panicking
~ Famine: the award-winning documentary banned by Russia for its reminder of a cruel past
~ COVID's ongoing toll on university students’ mental health – new findings
~ Social media still a closet for too many LGBTQIA+ employees
~ Afghanistan: Taliban ‘may be responsible for gender apartheid’ says rights expert
~ ‘Vital’ human rights cooperation must be above fray of politics: Türk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter