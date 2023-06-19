1 in 5 Australian workers have non-compete clauses, making it harder to get better paid jobs: new survey
By Dan Andrews, Visiting Fellow and Director – Micro heterogeneity and Macroeconomic Performance program, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Our concerning finding is “non-compete clauses” are even more widespread in Australia than in the United States. And it’s not only among CEOs: even childcarers and yoga instructors are affected.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 19, 2023