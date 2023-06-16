Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cormac McCarthy: where to begin reading his searing, brutal and unforgettable novels

By Daniel Robert King, Teaching Fellow in American Literature, University of Leicester
A journey through McCarthy’s work is not for the fainthearted, nor the weak-stomached. But these tales of society’s outcasts and misfits are hugely rewarding.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Caribbean perspective on World Sea Turtle Day
~ US regulators continue crypto crackdown – but here's why the latest charges are different
~ Keto diet may slow cancer tumour growth in mice – but not without potentially deadly consequences
~ Semaglutide: beware of buying the weight-loss drug online
~ Canada wildfires: an area larger than the Netherlands has been burned so far this year -- here's what is causing them
~ Nottingham attacks: how vigils and memorials help a city grieve
~ Ukraine war: how Putin's anti-LGBTQ+ agenda is an attempt to build support for the invasion
~ Scientists have created embryos from stem cells – it could help us better understand infertility and miscarriage
~ Cormac McCarthy's fearless approach to writing
~ Juneteenth offers new ways to teach about slavery, Black perseverance and American history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter