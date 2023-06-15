Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cutting GST on fresh produce won’t help those most in need – a targeted approach works better

By Ranjana Gupta, Senior Lecturer Taxation, Auckland University of Technology
Overseas experiences suggests a targeted system using smart cards for buying fruit and vegetables would be more effective than broad-brush changes to the tax system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Generative AI is a minefield for copyright law
~ Thinking about a microcredential course? 4 things to consider first
~ Awe can alter our sense of self and open us to new possibilities – could it help save the planet?
~ Toxic work cultures start with incivility and mediocre leadership. What can you do about it?
~ Imagine the outcry if factories killed as many people as wood heaters
~ 'He just kept going' – why you might snap back, freeze or ignore street harassment
~ UN chief insists on solidarity with people of Syria, with ‘no time to spare’
~ Uganda Should Ensure Justice for Kasese Massacre
~ India/US: Put Rights at Center of Modi-Biden Summit
~ How to make better decisions – using scoring systems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter