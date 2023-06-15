Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to make better decisions – using scoring systems

By Adrian Hopgood, Professor of Intelligent Systems and Theme Director of Future & Emerging Technologies, University of Portsmouth
When faced with difficult choices, we often rank the alternatives to see how they stack up. This approach is ubiquitous, used from major business and policy decisions, through to personal choices such as the selection of a university course, place to live, or political voting preference.

Typically, criteria are identified and each one is “weighted” according to importance. The options are then scored against each criterion and the weightings applied. But this common approach is frequently flawed and not as rational as it first seems.

Decision-making usually involves choosing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The lesser-known risk factors for heart disease
~ Listen: Why preserving Indigenous languages is so critical to preserving culture
~ What explains Donald Trump's enduring appeal with Republican voters?
~ Juneteenth and Emancipation Day: How the 'Buy Black' movement is addressing economic inequality
~ Crowdsourcing new constitutions: How 2 Latin American countries increased participation and empowered groups excluded from politics – podcast
~ UN chief calls for solidarity with people of Syria, with ‘no time to spare’
~ Ukraine: ‘Callous disregard for human life’ of Russian forces’ response to Kakhovka dam destruction compounded by its disastrous effects upstream
~ EU: Final vote on spyware inquiry must lead to stronger regulation
~ Greece: Catastrophic Pylos shipwreck highlights desperate need for safe and legal routes to Europe
~ Wegovy: more people may soon be eligible to access weight-loss drug under new pilot scheme
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter