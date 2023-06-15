Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria is Africa's leading rice producer, but still needs more - reusing wastewater for irrigation would boost farming

By Christopher Oluwakunmi Akinbile, Professor of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Federal University of Technology, Akure
Rice is one of the staple foods globally, ranking third after wheat and maize in terms of production and consumption. It contributes over 20% of the total calorie intake of the human population.

In sub-Saharan Africa rice ranks fourth in productionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
