Measles and whooping cough outbreaks in South Africa: a sign of low vaccination coverage, experts warn

By Charles Shey Wiysonge, Director, Cochrane South Africa, South African Medical Research Council
Duduzile Ndwandwe, Deputy Director and Specialist Scientist , South African Medical Research Council
Lindi Mathebula, Project Manager, South African Medical Research Council
The concentrated global effort to use vaccination as a public health intervention began in 1974. Since then, vaccination has changed our lives. Worldwide, in the decades 2000-2020, childhood vaccination led to the reduction of deaths in children under 5 by 50% to 5.4 million deaths per year. Vaccination currently averts more than 5…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
