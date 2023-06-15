Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Dutton expels senator David Van from Liberal party room after more allegations against him

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The opposition leader says the move is not a comment on the veracity of Thorpe’s claims, which will now be independently investigated.The Conversation


