Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I suffer from the world's most beautiful disease - and also the most expensive to treat

By Antonio J. Pérez Pulido, Profesor Titular de Universidad e Investigador en Bioinformática, Universidad Pablo de Olavide
Spinal muscular atrophy, a disease the author of the article suffers, is one of the genetic diseases with the highest associated mortality. It is also the most expensive to cure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Little Mariupol in exile in Dnipro, Ukraine
~ César Chávez, American
~ Why have golf's warring tours merged? The possible explanations
~ How traditional Indigenous education helped four lost children survive 40 days in the Amazon jungle
~ An element essential to life discovered on one of Saturn's moons, raising hopes of finding alien microbes
~ EU approves draft law to regulate AI – here's how it will work
~ Aviation turbulence soared by up to 55% as the world warmed -- new research
~ Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive has finally begun - but why now and toward what end?
~ Why positive education doesn't have to exclude punishment
~ There could still be a ninth planet in our Solar System – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter