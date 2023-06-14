Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Woman jailed over abortion – an expert on what UK law actually says and what needs to change

By Claire Pierson, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Liverpool
In the past eight years, police in England and Wales have investigated at least 17 people for procuring their own abortion outside the law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Companies must act now to ensure responsible development of artificial intelligence
~ EU: European Parliament adopts ban on facial recognition but leaves migrants, refugees and asylum seekers at risk
~ Venezuela: Argentine courts must investigate crimes against humanity committed by Venezuelan authorities
~ Word from The Hill: Coalition attacks on Katy Gallagher, Voice losing traction, future fund holdout
~ Lidia Thorpe alleges she was 'sexually assaulted' by Liberal senator David Van – a claim he brands 'disgusting'
~ Nigeria: More than 120 people killed since President Tinubu’s inauguration
~ How we collaborated in creating The First Inventors to celebrate extraordinary Indigenous peoples' knowledges and technologies
~ Mystique, minimalism and cataclysm: Cormac McCarthy's fiction was a dark counter-narrative to American optimism
~ Folbigg pardon: science is changing rapidly, and the law needs to change with it
~ DR Congo: Mass Graves Tied to Rwanda-Backed M23
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter