Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we collaborated in creating The First Inventors to celebrate extraordinary Indigenous peoples' knowledges and technologies

By Larissa Behrendt, Professor of Law and Director of Research, Jumbunna Indigenous House of Learning, University of Technology Sydney
Ian J. McNiven, Professor of Indigenous Archaeology, Monash University
Sean Ulm, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, James Cook University
The First Inventors documentary series is appearing on our screens at a time when Australia engages in some big national conversations about voice, truth, and treaty.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
