Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Internet Shutdowns Hurt Vulnerable Communities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women working at a job site in a village in Rajasthan under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), September 2022. NREGA is the Indian government’s income security program in rural India. © 2022 Jayshree Bajoria India’s arbitrary internet shutdowns disproportionately hurt communities living with poverty that depend on the government’s social protection measures for food and livelihoods. In the age of “Digital India,” where the government has pushed to make internet fundamental to every aspect of life, the authorities instead use internet…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
